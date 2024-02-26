All Sections
Polish farmers keep blocking border: Over 2,000 lorries are in queues

Economichna PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 13:21
Polish farmers keep blocking border: Over 2,000 lorries are in queues
Stock photo: sources of Ukrainska Pravda

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for lorries at six checkpoints, with 2,200 lorries queuing up. The protesters are mostly blocking the movement of lorries going from Ukraine to Poland.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Details: "Unfortunately, the blocking of traffic for lorries by Polish farmers continues. The number of blocked checkpoints remains the same – six. On the Ukrainian side, we are talking about the Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and Krakivets checkpoints. In total, as of this morning, about 2,200 lorries are queuing to enter Ukraine at all these checkpoints in Poland," he said.

Demchenko said that the longest queues are observed near Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn.

"If we talk about Yahodyn, the smallest number of lorries cross the border here. Over the past 24 hours, about 50 lorries have entered Ukraine. But in recent days, Polish farmers have not let a single lorry go from Ukraine to Poland there. And the actual border crossing rates from Ukraine to Poland remain zero," added Demchenko.

In addition, critically low border crossing rates remain at the Shehyni checkpoint, with only 70 lorries crossing the border there over the past day.

"In general, Polish farmers let through several lorries per hour at each checkpoint, travelling from and to Poland. But they block the traffic for lorries travelling specifically from Ukraine to the territory of this country," Demchenko concluded.

Background

On 1 March, Polish hauliers plan to resume blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine after the demonstrations that ended on 16 January. 

On the night of 24-25 February, unidentified persons in Poland dumped maize from eight freight cars, making it the fourth case of interference with the operation of rail transport transporting agricultural products. 

