Latvia demands that EU ban Russian grain, suggests replacing it with Ukrainian products

Latvia is advocating the introduction of European-level sanctions against Russian grain imports. The Latvian government suggests replacing it with Ukrainian grain.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Latvia’s Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze

Details: "We continue to call for European sanctions to be extended to include Russian grain and food products. Latvia has adopted national legislation that protects us from Russian imports to the Republic of Latvia. This does not affect transit to third countries, including other EU member states," said Armands Krauze.

The minister noted that Russian imports to the EU can be replaced by Ukrainian grain.

"In this way, we will support Ukraine, not help Russia fuel its war machine," the Latvian official concluded.

Background: The Saeima of Latvia (Latvia's parliament) has approved amendments to the Law on Rural and Agricultural Development that ban imports of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

