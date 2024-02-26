All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia demands that EU ban Russian grain, suggests replacing it with Ukrainian products

Economichna PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 14:05
Latvia demands that EU ban Russian grain, suggests replacing it with Ukrainian products
The Latvian national flag. Photo: Ilmars Znotins/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Latvia is advocating the introduction of European-level sanctions against Russian grain imports. The Latvian government suggests replacing it with Ukrainian grain.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Latvia’s Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze

Details: "We continue to call for European sanctions to be extended to include Russian grain and food products. Latvia has adopted national legislation that protects us from Russian imports to the Republic of Latvia. This does not affect transit to third countries, including other EU member states," said Armands Krauze.

Advertisement:

The minister noted that Russian imports to the EU can be replaced by Ukrainian grain.

"In this way, we will support Ukraine, not help Russia fuel its war machine," the Latvian official concluded.

Background: The Saeima of Latvia (Latvia's parliament) has approved amendments to the Law on Rural and Agricultural Development that ban imports of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: