Poles to stop lorries with Ukrainian grain on border with Lithuania

Economichna PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 18:03
Poles to stop lorries with Ukrainian grain on border with Lithuania
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish farmers plan to block a checkpoint on the border with Lithuania on Friday. They will stop and check all vehicles that could be transporting Ukrainian grain.

Source: Karolis Pečinskins, co-organiser of the protest on the Lithuanian border, in a comment for LRT.

Details: The protesters want to stop and check all vehicles that could be transporting Ukrainian grain or other agricultural products at the checkpoint between the Lithuanian city of Kalvarija and the Polish city of Budzisko.

Quote: "The protest is to start on 1 March at 10:00. It will not be a complete blockade of the border crossing. We, the farmers, together with the Polish authorities, would like to check what is being transported in the lorries, paying special attention to those vehicles that could be carrying agricultural products," Pečinskis said.

At the same time, the protesters will not stop cars, petrol tankers, industrial freight or lorries transporting livestock. 

Previously:

  • Polish farmers continue to block traffic for lorries at six checkpoints, with 2,200 lorries queuing up. The protesters are mostly blocking the movement of lorries going from Ukraine to Poland. 
  • Ukraine urged Poland to find and punish those responsible for the spilling of Ukrainian grain at the border. The Ukrainian Embassy is already working with the Polish police on this matter.

