Russian officials say 2 drones attacked Bryansk Oblast
Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 06:13
Aleksandr Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast Governor, has said that two drones attacked the oblast on the night of 26-27 February.
Source: Aleksandr Bogomaz on Telegram
Details: Bogomaz claimed that Russian air defence shot the drones down.
He said there were no casualties and no damage to property was done. Emergency response services were deployed to the site of the attacks.
