Russian officials say 2 drones attacked Bryansk Oblast

Aleksandr Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast Governor, has said that two drones attacked the oblast on the night of 26-27 February.

Source: Aleksandr Bogomaz on Telegram

Details: Bogomaz claimed that Russian air defence shot the drones down.

Advertisement:

He said there were no casualties and no damage to property was done. Emergency response services were deployed to the site of the attacks.

Support UP or become our patron!