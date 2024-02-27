All Sections
Russian officials say 2 drones attacked Bryansk Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 06:13
A drone. Stock photo: Army of Drones

Aleksandr Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast Governor, has said that two drones attacked the oblast on the night of 26-27 February.

Source: Aleksandr Bogomaz on Telegram

Details: Bogomaz claimed that Russian air defence shot the drones down.

He said there were no casualties and no damage to property was done. Emergency response services were deployed to the site of the attacks.

