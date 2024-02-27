There will be no European or NATO ground troops in Ukraine – German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has categorically rejected the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "We agreed that everyone must do more for Ukraine in Paris yesterday. Ukraine needs weapons, ammunition and air defence. We are working on it. It is clear: there will be no ground troops from European countries or NATO. That applies [to Germany – ed.]," Scholz wrote on Twitter (X).

Wir sind uns gestern in Paris einig gewesen, dass alle mehr für die Ukraine tun müssen. Sie braucht Waffen, Munition und Luftverteidigung. Daran arbeiten wir. Klar ist: Es wird keine Bodentruppen europäischer Staaten oder der NATO geben. Das gilt. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 27, 2024

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future after a meeting in Paris on Monday, emphasising that there is currently no consensus among allies.

After Macron's statement, Czechia, Poland, and Sweden stated that they are not considering the idea of sending their troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine. The EU stated that at the European level, member states agree only to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance for as long as necessary.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president, stated that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to a direct conflict between the Alliance and the Russian Federation, escalating the situation.

