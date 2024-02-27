All Sections
Macron doesn't rule out possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 01:51
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

Western leaders have discussed the possibility of deploying their countries’ ground forces to Ukraine during a conference in Paris, but have not reached a consensus on this issue.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne 

Details: French President Emmanuel Macron commented on the issue after the Paris conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine wrapped up on Monday, 26 February.

"We discussed this. There is currently no consensus on sending troops on the ground in an official, accepted and endorsed manner. But in dynamic terms, nothing should be ruled out. We will do everything we can to ensure that Russia cannot win this war," Macron said.

He stressed that all Western leaders are united in their unwillingness to enter a war with the "Russian people" and intend to continue containing the escalation, as they have done since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Macron said that Western countries "intend to do everything that’s needed to prevent Russia" from winning in this war: "Everything is possible, if it serves our goal."

Background

  • The conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine took place on 26 February in the Elysée Palace in Paris, France. It was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda and the prime ministers of nearly 20 European Union countries.
  • The US was represented by James O'Brien, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, and the UK by Foreign Secretary Sir David Cameron.

