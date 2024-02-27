Estonian Prime Minister: We cannot waste time – Ukraine needs urgent help

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who attended an informal meeting of Ukraine's allies in Paris, called for an immediate acceleration of arms supplies to Kyiv.

Source: ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We cannot waste time, because Ukraine first of all needs urgent help with weapons," Kallas said.

Details: She expressed hope that Denmark's recent decision to send all of its ammunition to Ukraine would prompt other countries to speed up military supplies to Kyiv

"We also have to see what help you can get in the world market, as the Czechs have already done," the prime minister added.

Kallas also said that with joint efforts, allies can help Ukraine win the war against Russia.

"We have resources, economic power and knowledge. Our troops are stronger than the Russians, and we should not be afraid of our own strength," she said.

In addition, the prime minister assured that Estonia's long-term military support to Ukraine over the next four years will be 0.25% of its GDP.

"We call on all other states that support Ukraine to make a similar commitment. I am glad that this proposal finds support among allies and partners," Kallas concluded.

At an informal meeting on supporting Ukraine in Paris on Monday, all participants agreed to strengthen their efforts in five areas, including the joint production of weapons in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said that Europe should not wait for the results of the US elections in decisions to support Ukraine and its own security and must act now.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala after a meeting in Paris said that 15 European countries support the Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine outside Europe.

