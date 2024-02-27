All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland threatens to expand embargo on Ukrainian goods

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 19:46
Poland threatens to expand embargo on Ukrainian goods
The flag of Poland. Stock photo: Getty Images

Poland may ban imports of other Ukrainian goods if the European Union does not come up with an effective way to protect Polish and European markets. Eggs, fruit and meat are all at risk.

Source: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as reported by The Guardian

Quote from Tusk: "We are discussing that it would be possible to extend the embargo to other products if the EU does not find a more effective way to protect the Polish and European markets."

Advertisement:

Over the past week, Polish farmers have been protesting at the border against Ukrainian imports. According to the Guardian, they want the ban extended to include other goods, including fruit, eggs and meat.

Background: 

  • About 2,100 lorries are waiting in queues at the border with Poland. Ukrainian hauliers have announced their intention to likewise block Polish-registered lorries until the Poles cease their protests.
  • Polish farmers plan to block a checkpoint on the border with Lithuania on Friday. They will stop and check all vehicles that could be transporting Ukrainian grain.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: