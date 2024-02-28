All Sections
Court remands Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoiskyi in custody but reduces bail amount

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 28 February 2024, 11:35
Court remands Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoiskyi in custody but reduces bail amount
Ihor Kolomoiskyi. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention of Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi for another two months until 25 April. Additionally, the court reduced the bail amount by UAH 150 million (US$4 million), bringing it to UAH 2.4 billion (around US$62.5 million).

Source: Suspilne

Ihor Kolomoiskyi's lawyer, Oleksandr Lysak, has announced that his client will not post bail. In addition, the lawyers are requesting an immediate medical examination for Kolomoiskyi.

"Detention has been extended for two months until 25 April. Bail has been reduced to UAH 2.4 billion. That's a reduction of UAH 150 million. Ihor Valeriyovych will not post bail. The court also issued a separate decision, instructing the prosecutor to conduct a proper medical examination. This is the responsibility of the prosecutor," said the lawyer.

Background: 

  • On 28 November 2023 the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the city of Kyiv said that it would continue to hold oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody until 26 January, unless he posted bail set at UAH 3.7 billion (about US$105 million).
  • On 2 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Economic Security Bureau and the Prosecutor General's Office served Kolomoiskyi with a notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code for fraud and legitimisation (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means. Later Kolomoiskyi was served with two more notices of suspicion for illegally withdrawing a total of UAH 15 billion (about US$406 million) from Privatbank.

