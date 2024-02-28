All Sections
Albanian PM meets with Zelenskyy – video

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 12:14
Albanian PM meets with Zelenskyy – video
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has hosted a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Twitter(X)

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has hosted a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently in Tirana on a visit.

Source: Edi Rama on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Albanian broadcaster RTSH reported that the prime minister had had a one-on-one meeting with President Zelenskyy.

High-security measures were in place as Zelenskyy arrived at Rama's office.

During the meeting, Edi Rama presented Zelenskyy with his book of paintings, and together, they viewed a temporary exhibition at the prime minister's office titled "Ukraine – War Crime", which features 50 images depicting Russian aggression.

A meeting between the Ukrainian and Albanian delegations commenced at the same time. It is expected to result in the signing of a bilateral agreement.

As announced earlier in the official agenda, Prime Minister Rama and President Zelenskyy will deliver opening remarks at the start of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit at 11:30 (Kyiv time).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Albania late on Tuesday evening ahead of a summit with Western Balkan states.

On the eve of the summit, Edi Rama said the Western Balkans were ready to contribute to the fight against Russia amid European and Western delays and restrictions on aid.

