All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives in Albania

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 28 February 2024, 01:58
Zelenskyy arrives in Albania
Igli Hasani and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Igli Hasani on X

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Albanian capital Tirana on an unannounced visit.

Source: Igli Hasani, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "Great honour to welcome President Zelenskyy to Tirana. 

Advertisement:

A pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia’s aggression."

Background: During a visit to Saudi Arabia on 27 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and discussed the Peace Formula with him.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyAlbania
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy meets with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Ukrainian President's Office preparing Constitutional Court submission regarding Zelenskyy's further legitimacy
Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: