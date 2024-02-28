Zelenskyy arrives in Albania

Igli Hasani and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Igli Hasani on X

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Albanian capital Tirana on an unannounced visit.

Source: Igli Hasani, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "Great honour to welcome President Zelenskyy to Tirana.

Advertisement:

A pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia’s aggression."

Background: During a visit to Saudi Arabia on 27 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and discussed the Peace Formula with him.

Support UP or become our patron!