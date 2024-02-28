Belgian state agency Enabel to help Ukraine with recovery

Enabel, the Belgian state development agency, has begun cooperation with Ukraine on recovery efforts.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Communities and Territories Development

Details: The team from Ukraine's Ministry of Communities and Territories Development met with Caroline Gennez, Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation and Major Cities, and Jean Van Wetter, Managing Director of the Enabel Belgian State Agency for Development.

The parties agreed to begin implementing projects to restore critical and social infrastructure in March.

Additionally, Enabel intends to open offices in Kyiv and Kharkiv in the near future.

Enabel has received US$150 million in funding from Russian assets that had been frozen in Belgium.

As a result, participants at the meeting discussed the possibility of collaborating in a joint project with the World Bank Housing Repair for People's Empowerment Project (HOPE), whose goal is to restore housing that has been damaged as a result of hostilities, particularly through compensation. The project also aims to improve communities' ability to recover.

Background:

Ukraine’s state budget has received part of a US$49.4 million grant from the Japanese government as part of the World Bank’s HOPE project.

