Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

Ukraine and Poland are discussing temporarily ceasing trade by closing the border.

Source: RMF24 with reference to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Quote: "We are also discussing with the Ukrainian side the temporary closure of the border and the cessation of trade. Tomorrow, I'll also discuss this with Polish farmers," Tusk said.

Advertisement:

He stressed that this would be a temporary decision and a painful one for both sides.

Background:

Earlier it was reported that Poland may ban imports of other Ukrainian goods if the European Union does not come up with an effective way to protect Polish and European markets. Eggs, fruit and meat are all at risk.

Polish farmers plan to block a checkpoint on the border with Lithuania on Friday. They will stop and check all vehicles that could be transporting Ukrainian grain.

Support UP or become our patron!