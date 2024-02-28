Zelenskyy talks to President of Moldova about events in Transnistria

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, met with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on the sidelines of the Ukraine-South-East Europe summit, which was held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, on 28 February.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Ukrainian and Moldovan leaders discussed "recent events" in the unrecognised region of Transnistria, Russia’s attempts to destabilise the situation there and "effective ways to counteract the influence of the aggressor country".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy and Sandu separately discussed the operation of transport corridors for the export of Ukrainian products through the territory of Moldova.

The EU integration of Ukraine and Moldova was also discussed, and the sides have agreed on "further mutual support and coordination of efforts" on their way to EUmembership.

Background:

On 28 February, the so-called lawmakers of all levels gathered for a congress in unrecognised Transnistria and requested at the congress that Russia "protect it against the pressure of Moldova", turning to a number of international organisations as well.

The Moldovan government called the claims of the congress of "lawmakers" of the unrecognised region of Transnistria in its address to Russia propagandistic. In these claims, the congress accused Moldova of pressuring Transnistria and waging an "economic war" against it.

Before the congress, there were fears that the so-called lawmakers might urge Moscow to annex the unrecognised region to Russia, but official statements in Chișinău, Kyiv and Tiraspol denied such assumptions.

Support UP or become our patron!