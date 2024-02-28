All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Moldovan government reacts to claims by congress of Transnistrian "lawmakers"

Ukrainska Pravda, European PravdaWednesday, 28 February 2024, 18:49
Moldovan government reacts to claims by congress of Transnistrian lawmakers
Photo: Getty Images

The Reintegration Bureau of Moldova has called the claims of the congress of "lawmakers" of the unrecognised breakaway region of Transnistria in its address to Russia propagandistic. In these claims, the congress accused Moldova of pressuring Transnistria and waging an "economic war" against it.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Newsmaker media outlet citing the Bureau’s statement

Quote: "Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration and the Reintegration Bureau reject propagandistic claims by Tiraspol. It should be noted that the Transnistrian region uses the advantages of the EU policies of peace, security and economic integration."

Advertisement:

Details: Before this, the spokesperson of the parliament said that Chișinău did not expect any escalation after the congress of Transnistrian "lawmakers".

The congress of the so-called lawmakers of the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria had just adopted an appeal to Russia asking for "protection from Moldova's pressure", also addressing a number of international organisations.

This congress is the seventh such event, with the previous one taking place in 2006. Back then, the so-called lawmakers decided to hold a referendum on joining Russia. After the referendum, the Transnistrian "Central Election Commission" announced that more than 97% of Transnistrians supported the future merging of Transnistria with Russia. They also voted to preserve their "independence" until the accession to Russia took place. Local lawmakers still appeal to these "results".

Before the congress, there were fears that the so-called lawmakers might urge Moscow to annex the unrecognised region to Russia, but official statements in Chișinău, Kyiv and Tiraspol denied such assumptions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MoldovaTransnistriaRussia
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Moldova
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says Russia didn't achieve desired result at "lawmakers' congress" in Transnistria
Moldova doesn't expect escalation after propaganda congress of so-called MPs of unrecognised Transnistria
Kyiv will provide Chisinau with assistance if requested – Ukrainian ambassador
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: