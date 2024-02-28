All Sections
Ukraine is not holding talks on closure of borders with Poland

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 28 February 2024, 20:47
Ukraine is not holding talks on closure of borders with Poland
Photo: Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, has commented on claims that talks are ongoing with the Ukrainian government regarding the closure of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure

Quote: "Nobody is holding talks on the closure of the border with Poland on behalf of Ukraine. For us, the stable operation of the border is a matter of survival in the war against the Russian aggressor."

Details: Kubrakov noted that Ukraine "treats the friendly state of Poland with great respect", has proposed constructive solutions, and has taken steps to decrease the tension at the border.

"We are waiting for corresponding decisions by the Polish government so that the situation does not reach a stalemate. That outcome would not benefit anybody except our common enemy," Kubrakov stressed.  

Background: On 28 February, the media outlet RMF24 reported, citing Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, that Ukraine and Poland were discussing temporarily closing the border and ceasing trade.

