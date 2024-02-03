Belgorod Oblast Governor claims Russian air defence downed a drone there

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, has said that Russian air defence was activated and downed a drone in the Novy Oskol city district.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

Details: Gladkov said that drone wreckage crashed in the rural locality of Podolkhi, shattering windows and damaging the roof, facade and the fence of one house and a KAMAZ vehicle.

