Belgorod Oblast Governor claims Russian air defence downed a drone there
Saturday, 3 February 2024, 03:53
Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, has said that Russian air defence was activated and downed a drone in the Novy Oskol city district.
Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram
Details: Gladkov said that drone wreckage crashed in the rural locality of Podolkhi, shattering windows and damaging the roof, facade and the fence of one house and a KAMAZ vehicle.
