Belgorod Oblast Governor claims Russian air defence downed a drone there

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 03:53
Belgorod Oblast Governor claims Russian air defence downed a drone there
A Ukrainian-made drone. Photo: The Army of Drones

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, has said that Russian air defence was activated and downed a drone in the Novy Oskol city district.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

Details: Gladkov said that drone wreckage crashed in the rural locality of Podolkhi, shattering windows and damaging the roof, facade and the fence of one house and a KAMAZ vehicle.

Subjects: Russiadrones
