Latvian Foreign Ministry invites authorities to check key companies for ties with Russia

The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed investigating the relationships of employees in the governing structures of Latvia's largest companies with Russia, Belarus, and other countries that support aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Latvian Foreign Ministry

Details: The Ministry proposes to investigate whether there are citizens of Russia, Belarus, or other third countries in the governing structures of key Latvian companies and organisations who "directly or indirectly support the Russian aggression against Ukraine or may be associated with Russia's state institutions are present in the management structures of significant Latvian companies and organisations."

Quote: "If such persons and their links to the aggression by the Putin regime are identified, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will propose that they be subject to the European Union’s restrictive measures," the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

"This is an ongoing effort and in order to accomplish that, we have approached the line ministries with a request to assess whether third-country citizens who support the Putin regime and its aggression against Ukraine are holding high-ranking positions in important Latvian companies," Krišjānis Kariņš, the Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said.

The appeal of the Latvian foreign Ministry appeared shortly after it became known that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had recruited Tatjana Ždanoka, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Latvia who represents the Latvian Russian Union party.

The European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola has launched an investigation into the allegations against Ždanoka.

