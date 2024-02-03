Publicity works: Serbian actor and Putin's supporter will not star in White Lotus series

Serbian actor Miloš Biković, who supports Russia, will not appear in the third season of the White Lotus series.

HBO has cancelled Biković’s contract after the news broke and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry addressed, The Variety and Deadline reported.

The actor and Putin’s supporter was supposed to play a "flirtatious" Russian, Valentin, who works as a yoga instructor at a hotel. Now the role will be rewritten, HBO reported.

At the same time, Biković himself said that a "targeted campaign has been unleashed against him". According to the Putin supporter, this precedent will lead to "the triumph of absurdity and the defeat of art."

Miloš Biković publicly supports Russia's aggressive policy. He received a Russian passport and starred in a TV series filmed in temporarily occupied Crimea.

When it became known that he would star in the third season of the satirical drama series White Lotus in 2024, it caused outrage online.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also criticised the US network.

"Miloš Biković, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3. HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide and violates international law?" the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter (X).

Among other things, Biković starred in the Russian film Serf

Background:

As Biković said, he has lived in Russia for ten years. In 2019, Biković received the Pushkin Medal from Putin for his contribution to Russian culture. In 2021, the Serbian actor received a Russian passport.

He also took part in filming TV series in temporarily occupied Crimea and played in films by infamous propagandist Nikita Mikhalkov. Biković is banned from entering Ukraine.

In some interviews, Biković stated that he was close to Russian values, that Russians and Serbs were "one people", and that Russia was "going its own way". At the same time, he said that actors should stay out of politics.

