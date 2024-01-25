Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to participation of Serbian-Russian actor in HBO series

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to the statement of the HBO streaming platform about the addition of Serbian-Russian actor Miloš Biković to the filming of Season 3 of the TV series The White Lotus.

Source: Ukraineʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter (X)

"HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide and violates international law?" the ministry addressed the streaming service.

Miloš Biković publicly supports Russia's aggressive policy. In addition, in 2021, the actor obtained a Russian passport and participated in filming TV shows in occupied Crimea. Biković gained fame in Russia due to his participation in the TV series Hotel Eleon, Grand, and The Wings of Empire, and also played the main part in the film Serf. He has repeatedly starred in films directed by infamous propagandist Nikita Mikhalkov.

Miloš Biković, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3@HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?



January 24, 2024

The actor has repeatedly supported Russian narratives in various interviews. For example, about a full-scale invasion, he stated that allegedly "Russia is moving on its path, and the world sees it as a hostile process". In a recent interview with Biković, when asked by an interviewer if Serbs loved Russia more than Russians did, the actor answered:

"That's right. We were one people. We spoke almost the same language 200-300 years ago. You don't feel nostalgic until you lose something. And there is a certain deep nostalgia in the blood of the Serbian people [for Russia]. In 1925, one in five residents of Belgrade was Russian," said the actor.

About The White Lotus

The White Lotus is an American satirical comedy-drama anthology television series created and directed by Mike White.

Every season reveals stories of tourists who come to rest in resorts. The plot gets darker every day, and the characters discover their hidden, dark sides.

A scene from the first season of The White Lotus

The series was first released on the HBO streaming platform in 2021 and immediately became one of the most popular shows. The first season, which takes place in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy Award nominations and 10 wins. The second season received 23 nominations.

The series has a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on critical reviews. On Metacritic, it scored 82 points out of 100 based on 79 reviews, indicating "universal recognition".

