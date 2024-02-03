Zelenskyy on power outages due to Russian attacks: repair work continues
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that repair work continues after power outages occurred due to Russian attacks in some oblasts.
Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 3 February
Quote: "At the moment, repair work continues in some oblasts of our country where Russian strikes caused power outages. Power engineers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, particularly Kryvyi Rih, are working to restore electricity to all consumers as quickly as possible.
We've dispatched the head of Ukrenergo to the oblast, along with all the necessary experts and resources. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal briefed me today on the work and protection of energy facilities. Thank you to every repair team and all the employees involved.
For Ukraine, being selfless, efficient and courageous in its own way means being a strong state capable of defending and protecting itself. I thank everyone who understands this."
Background:
- Two heating plants and 7,500 consumers were left without power in Kryvyi Rih overnight on Saturday due to a drone attack.
- The city's power engineers introduced emergency shutdown schedules according to the algorithm used last year during blackouts.
- The head of the Oblast Military Administration later reported that all the homes left without power by the overnight attack on Kryvyi Rih had already been reconnected.
- The Ministry of Energy says measures to deal with the aftermath of the attacks continue. Electricity supplies may still be temporarily restricted to restore a stable supply in the city.
