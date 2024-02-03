All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on power outages due to Russian attacks: repair work continues

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 February 2024, 18:36
Zelenskyy on power outages due to Russian attacks: repair work continues
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that repair work continues after power outages occurred due to Russian attacks in some oblasts.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 3 February

Quote: "At the moment, repair work continues in some oblasts of our country where Russian strikes caused power outages. Power engineers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, particularly Kryvyi Rih, are working to restore electricity to all consumers as quickly as possible.

Advertisement:

We've dispatched the head of Ukrenergo to the oblast, along with all the necessary experts and resources. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal briefed me today on the work and protection of energy facilities. Thank you to every repair team and all the employees involved.

For Ukraine, being selfless, efficient and courageous in its own way means being a strong state capable of defending and protecting itself. I thank everyone who understands this."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyypower
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: It is crucial to do everything possible and impossible for Ukraine to inflict defeats on Russia
Zelenskyy decorates Defence Intelligence officers involved in destroying Russian missile corvette – video
Kyiv has yet to find a replacement for Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi – The Washington Post
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: