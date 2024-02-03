Zelenskyy on power outages due to Russian attacks: repair work continues

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that repair work continues after power outages occurred due to Russian attacks in some oblasts.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 3 February

Quote: "At the moment, repair work continues in some oblasts of our country where Russian strikes caused power outages. Power engineers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, particularly Kryvyi Rih, are working to restore electricity to all consumers as quickly as possible.

We've dispatched the head of Ukrenergo to the oblast, along with all the necessary experts and resources. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal briefed me today on the work and protection of energy facilities. Thank you to every repair team and all the employees involved.

For Ukraine, being selfless, efficient and courageous in its own way means being a strong state capable of defending and protecting itself. I thank everyone who understands this."

