Zelenskyy: It is crucial to do everything possible and impossible for Ukraine to inflict defeats on Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 February 2024, 19:22
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of preserving the consolidation of the free world and enabling Ukraine to inflict defeats on Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Remember: the war started by Russia is on the Ukrainian front, but its target is not only our state, not only our independence. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain as much as possible consolidation of the free world and do everything possible and impossible for Ukraine to inflict defeats on Russia."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that work with teams of European states to strengthen Ukraine, new defence packages, and new security solutions is ongoing.

"We continue to work with partners regarding new sanctions against Russia and blocking Russian schemes to bypass sanctions. We are actively pursuing the confiscation of Russian assets scattered across various jurisdictions. I am grateful to everyone who assists us in the efforts to confiscate Russian assets," the president said.

