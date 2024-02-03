All Sections
Zelenskyy decorates Defence Intelligence officers involved in destroying Russian missile corvette – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 February 2024, 15:55
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decorating a DIU officer. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented awards to the officers of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) for performing special combat missions, including sinking the Russian missile corvette Ivanovets.

Source: Ukrainian President's Office

Quote from Zelenskyy: "You have done a lot. Defence Intelligence warriors have done a lot both on land and at sea.

Russia truly feels the pain from your actions, from the actions of your brothers in arms, and it is crucial that the Russian instigators of this war daily suffer its consequences.

A complex operation in the Donuzlav lake raid – six direct hits by naval drones to the Ivanovets boat's hull. It was powerful. And I thank you for that strength."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the whole of Ukraine is proud of DIU officers who fulfil such challenging tasks.

Background: On 1 February, DIU reported that soldiers of the Group 13 special forces unit of DIU destroyed the guided-missile corvette Ivanovets, part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, on the night of 31 January to 1 February 2024.

