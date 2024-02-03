Part of Kryvyi Rih and 5 areas in its suburbs lose power supply again

Some districts of the city of Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding 5 hromadas have been cut off from the power supply due to overloaded networks (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kryvyi Rih has been partially disconnected from the power grid again.

Some districts of Kryvyi Rih have no power. The following 5 hromadas have also been cut off from the grid: Shyroke, Hrechani Pody, Karpivka, Novolativka and Zelenodolsk.

Power engineers are working to stabilise the situation in the shortest possible time and supply power to homes and businesses."

Background: On the night of 2-3 February, a Russian drone strike in Kryvyi Rih left two boiler houses and 7,500 customers without power.

The city's power engineers introduced emergency shutdown schedules based on the algorithm used last year during blackouts.

Later, Lysak reported that all consumers in Kryvyi Rih whose homes had been cut off from power during the Russian nighttime attack were reconnected to the grid.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry noted that measures to deal with the aftermath of the attacks are ongoing. Power supply may still be temporarily limited to ensure a stable electricity supply in the city.

