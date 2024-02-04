Power supply restored to all Kryvyi Rih residents after recent Russian attack

Working around the clock, power engineers have resumed the power supply to every home in the city of Kryvyi Rih and the district at midnight after rebooting the grid.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Power engineers are working around the clock to overcome the darkness.

After yesterday's overloading of the power grids, they have reconnected Kryvyi Rih and the hromadas of the district to the power grid [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The power came back to every home by midnight."

More details: The Russian heavy artillery attacked Nikopol overnight, causing no casualties.

