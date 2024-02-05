Ukrainska Pravda to hold "How to defeat Goliath" conference on tenth anniversary of war

February 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine. It was the events in Crimea that were the starting point of Russian aggression.

At the end of February 2014, Ukraine was not ready to protect its territory or its people. Decades of attempts to "slip between the raindrops" [a famous phrase used by Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of Ukraine, meaning that in politics, you should be able to please everyone without ever surrendering your interests], decades of indecision and inconsistency in reforms, corruption, and a mythical multi-vector approach, had done their job.

Over the past ten years, all of us have matured together with the state — we have finally made our choice, we’ve created a combat-ready army, we produce our own weapons, and we’ve enlisted the support of Western partners. The strength of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion is the talk of the whole world. Yet victory in this existential battle is still a long way off.

To mark the tenth anniversary of the war, Ukrainska Pravda will be holding a conference: "How to defeat Goliath".

What weapons does Ukraine need to win?

How can Ukrainian businesses help us to win victory over Russia?

How can the state build partnerships with the private sector and foreign manufacturers?

How can Ukraine use human resources more effectively in war?

We’ll be looking for answers to these and other questions with manufacturers, military personnel and responsible officials on 26 February 2024.

