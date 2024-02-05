All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We must be ready for possible conflict with Russia – Norwegian Defence Minister

Monday, 5 February 2024, 20:55

Bjørn Arild Gram, Minister of Defence of Norway, has urged the country to be ready for a possible conflict even after the end of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: Gram during a lecture in the Oslo Military Society Assembly on the evening of 5 February, as reported by European Pravda with reference to VG

Details: Gram stressed that sprouts of democracy were destroyed in Russia and "nothing indicates Russia will become like us".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Those few Russians who are trying to protest are being thrown behind bars or sent to the war. There they are being used as cannon fodder. There is no opposition there, no freedom of media, no civil society which would be allowed to at least somehow counter the regime which is growing more and more authoritarian."

Gram stressed that such Russia "will stay with us for a long time", therefore even after the war against Ukraine ends, the threat will remain.

"We must be ready that Russia may review its plans and where it deploys its forces in response to Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership," the Norwegian defence minister stated.

In connection with this he stressed the importance of the increase of investments into the defence, training and improvement of compatibility of Norwegian Armed Forces with the allies in NATO.

Background: The military from many other countries have made similar statements lately.

Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, said that Russia might attack a NATO country in 5-8 years.

Micael Bydén, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Sweden, and Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Swedish Minister of Civil Defence, stated that all Swedish citizens must be ready for war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: