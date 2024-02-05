All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and Netherlands hold another round of talks on "security guarantees"

European PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 22:17
Ukraine and Netherlands hold another round of talks on security guarantees
The flag of Netherlands. Stock photo: Getty Images

Representatives of Ukraine and the Netherlands held the third round of talks on bilateral security commitments in Kyiv on 5 February.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Details: During the talks, Ukraine and the Netherlands "thoroughly discussed the revised draft of the relevant security agreement and agreed on positions on certain elements of the document," the statement said.

Advertisement:

The representatives also "noted the progress made and agreed on a schedule of further actions to finalise the bilateral agreement."

The Ukrainian group was headed by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President. The Office did not provide any other details of the talks.

Background: Negotiations on security guarantees with the Netherlands began in October 2023.

It is also known that Kyiv is approaching a similar agreement with Germany and France.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: