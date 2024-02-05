Ukraine and Netherlands hold another round of talks on "security guarantees"

Representatives of Ukraine and the Netherlands held the third round of talks on bilateral security commitments in Kyiv on 5 February.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Details: During the talks, Ukraine and the Netherlands "thoroughly discussed the revised draft of the relevant security agreement and agreed on positions on certain elements of the document," the statement said.

The representatives also "noted the progress made and agreed on a schedule of further actions to finalise the bilateral agreement."

The Ukrainian group was headed by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President. The Office did not provide any other details of the talks.

Background: Negotiations on security guarantees with the Netherlands began in October 2023.

It is also known that Kyiv is approaching a similar agreement with Germany and France.

