Ukraine and Germany may sign agreement on security guarantees in February

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 20:52
National flag of Germany. Photo: Pixabay

An agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and Germany may be signed on 16 February, and the draft is ready.

Source: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda, citing DPA

Details: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that negotiations on a security partnership between Germany and Ukraine have resulted in a draft agreement. 

The aim is to sign the intergovernmental agreement during the Munich Security Conference. The signing is scheduled for 16 February, the report said.

In response to a query from DPA, a government spokeswoman indicated that talks between Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the security partnership would proceed shortly.

Previously: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hinted that an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine might soon be announced.

On 3 February, during a French delegation's visit to Kyiv, another round of talks with France took place to conclude a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine. The Ukrainian President's Office noted that the negotiations had brought the agreement closer to being finalised.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to visit Ukraine in February to finalise the agreement on security guarantees.

