Russia strikes Ukraine with 64 missiles and drones, air defence destroys 44 targets

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 7 February 2024, 10:04
Aftermath of attack on Kyiv. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine using 64 missiles of various types and kamikaze drones on the morning of 7 February. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 44 Russian targets.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "At the beginning of the day on 7 February 2024, the enemy launched several strikes on the territory of Ukraine, utilising various means of aerial attack, including strike UAVs, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and guided anti-aircraft missiles."

Details: Overall, Russia deployed 64 aerial attack assets:

  • 20 Shahed-136/131 UAVs (Cape Chauda, Crimea);
  • 29 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 launched from 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launched from Engels and the Caspian Sea);
  • 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers (launched from Sevastopol and Kursk);
  • 3 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea (launched from Novorossiysk); 
  • 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Cape Tarkhankut, Crimea, and Voronezh Oblast, Russia);
  • 5 S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles (launched from Belgorod Oblast, Russia).

Forty-four aerial targets were reported to have been destroyed as a result of combat operations by the Air Force and Defence Forces:

  • 26 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;
  • 3 Kalibr cruise missiles;
  • 15 Shahed-136/131 UAVs.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that anti-aircraft missile troops and Air Force fighter aircraft, mobile fire group units from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and electronic warfare equipment were used in repelling the air attack.

