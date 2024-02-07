5 Russian S-300 missiles hit Kharkiv, injuring 3 employees – photo
The Russians launched missile strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 7 February using S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, resulting in damage to business premises and causing injuries to three employees.
Source: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine
Quote: "According to our investigation, at about 06:00 on the morning of 7 February 2024, the enemy struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with missiles. Several buildings belonging to a civilian business were damaged."
Details: Early reports indicate that there were hits by five S-300 missiles.
Buildings belonging to a civilian business were damaged as a result of the strike. A woman and two men were also injured, all three of whom are employees of the firm.
Prosecutors, in collaboration with police investigators, have collected evidence and documented the consequences of Russia’s armed aggression.
Background: Russia attacked Ukraine using 64 missiles of various types and kamikaze drones on the morning of 7 February. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 44 Russian targets.
