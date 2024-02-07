5 Russian S-300 missiles hit Kharkiv, injuring 3 employees – photo

The Russians launched missile strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 7 February using S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, resulting in damage to business premises and causing injuries to three employees.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

Quote: "According to our investigation, at about 06:00 on the morning of 7 February 2024, the enemy struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with missiles. Several buildings belonging to a civilian business were damaged."

Details: Early reports indicate that there were hits by five S-300 missiles.

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Buildings belonging to a civilian business were damaged as a result of the strike. A woman and two men were also injured, all three of whom are employees of the firm.

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Prosecutors, in collaboration with police investigators, have collected evidence and documented the consequences of Russia’s armed aggression.

Background: Russia attacked Ukraine using 64 missiles of various types and kamikaze drones on the morning of 7 February. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 44 Russian targets.

