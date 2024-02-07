All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


5 Russian S-300 missiles hit Kharkiv, injuring 3 employees – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 February 2024, 10:32
5 Russian S-300 missiles hit Kharkiv, injuring 3 employees – photo
Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russians launched missile strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 7 February using S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, resulting in damage to business premises and causing injuries to three employees.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

Quote: "According to our investigation, at about 06:00 on the morning of 7 February 2024, the enemy struck the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with missiles. Several buildings belonging to a civilian business were damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Early reports indicate that there were hits by five S-300 missiles. 

 
Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Buildings belonging to a civilian business were damaged as a result of the strike. A woman and two men were also injured, all three of whom are employees of the firm. 

 
Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Prosecutors, in collaboration with police investigators, have collected evidence and documented the consequences of Russia’s armed aggression.

Background: Russia attacked Ukraine using 64 missiles of various types and kamikaze drones on the morning of 7 February. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 44 Russian targets.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivmissile strikecasualtieswar
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Kharkiv
Explosions in Cherkasy Oblast, Kharkiv, and Lviv Oblast’s Drohobych; missiles manoeuvring in Ukraine's west
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
Russians strike civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv with drones
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: