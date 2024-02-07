The Swedish Prosecutor's Office has closed the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in September 2022 due to the lack of jurisdiction of the Swedish court in the case.

Source: Swedish Prosecutor's Office

Sweden investigated the sabotage of the Nord Stream from 26 September 2022. The primary purpose of the preliminary investigation was to determine whether Swedish citizens were involved in the crime and whether Swedish territory was used to commit it.

At this point, the preliminary investigation has reached a stage where authorities have a complete picture of the events, and no signs of Sweden or Swedish citizens' involvement in the attack, which occurred in international waters, have been found.

Further investigation has been discontinued because the prosecutor's office believes Sweden lacks jurisdiction over the ongoing inquiry.

"In summary, the Swedish preliminary investigation was able to dismiss and confirm the circumstances that collectively lead to the conclusion that there are no longer grounds to continue the Swedish preliminary investigation, as it can be assumed that the Swedish court does not have jurisdiction," stated the Swedish Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation continues in Germany.

Background:

In September 2023, investigators hoped to conclude Sweden's investigation into the explosions on the Nord Streams by the end of the year.

The explosions on the gas pipeline routes Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 occurred on 26 September 2022, in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. All countries involved in the investigation consider the explosions intentional and conduct inquiries to determine responsibility.

In March 2023, President Zelenskyy refuted Ukraine's alleged involvement in sabotaging the Nord Streams. In early June, he reiterated that Kyiv was not involved in these explosions.

The US National Security Council also did not confirm a 'pro-Ukrainian trace.'

At the end of April, the Danish Armed Forces claimed to have evidence that a Russian military vessel was near the Nord Stream pipeline four days before the explosion.

