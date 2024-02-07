Sniper spends 11 hours in ambush to kill Russian officer with first shot

Border guard who goes by the alias Krasivyi (Handsome). Photo: State Border Guard Service

A border guard who goes by the alias Krasivyi (Handsome) spent 11 hours in an ambush waiting to kill a Russian officer.

The sniper's story was told by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

He joined the army in the first few days of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He was given the alias Krasivyi on his first day at the State Border Guard Service and has been using it for over 20 months now.

Krasivyi gained his skills and combat experience at combat positions near Mariinka, Pisky and Lyman.

During this time, he carefully studied the Russians’ behaviour in different locations. With his first shot, he succeeded in sowing panic and fear among the occupiers.

"The enemy's panic could be felt in the radio intercepts: you could hear them saying – mixed with obscenities – ‘Everyone take cover, there’s a sniper!’" the State Border Guard Service noted.

Krasivyi would fire at Russian machine gunners and signalmen, and he once had to spend a very long time tracking down a Russian officer.

The occupiers were on rotation at the time, and Krasivyi had to determine which of them was the commander.

"After 11 hours of observation, I managed to hit the target with the first shot," Krasivyi says.

The border guard has two rifles in his arsenal: the first is a Ukrainian-made UAR-10, which is more designed to kill personnel. The other is a US-made Desert Tech HTI rifle, which is more suitable when it comes to destroying armoured and lightly armoured vehicles. The American rifle can easily penetrate armoured combat vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles and ordinary pickup trucks, Krasivyi emphasises.

"What's the point of shooting a Ruscist with that? It would tear off his arm or leg!" Krasivyi says emotionally of the rifle's firepower.

Krasivyi also says he often has to work in extreme conditions. However, he has adapted to the quirks of nature during the war. Heat, rain, snow and frost don’t bother him; he can lie on the ground for hours, observing and waiting for a target.

For the sake of one single "decisive" shot, he can stay motionless at a firing position for quite a long time.

"During my time on the front line, my body has adapted and toughened up, and I don’t get cold even at pretty low temperatures," says Krasivyi.

He believes his job is important and has vowed to continue shooting at occupiers for as long as they remain on Ukrainian soil.

Background: The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared footage of snipers killing Russian intelligence officers on the Kupiansk front.

