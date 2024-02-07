All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


It's very confusing, like a thrilling detective story – Ukrainian Foreign Minister on US aid

European PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 17:27
It's very confusing, like a thrilling detective story – Ukrainian Foreign Minister on US aid
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called the situation with the US Congress' inability to approve aid to Ukraine "very confusing" and called on the United States to demonstrate leadership. 

Source: Kuleba at a joint briefing with EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Wednesday, reported by European Pravda

Details: "Last night I received the latest report from Washington on possible scenarios. Some of the scenarios are like a thrilling detective story. Everything is very confusing and depends on many factors," Kuleba said.

Advertisement:

However, he stated that "everyone is looking for a solution" and the discussion is focused on how to adopt it as soon as possible. 

"Every day we work with the US side, mostly in private, because there are issues of domestic policy and the border involved, and we do not interfere in domestic policy issues," the Foreign Minister said.

In this context, he praised the EU for the decision of the summit on 1 February to allocate €50 billion, as by doing so, "Europe has demonstrated its leadership".

"Europe has acted strongly, with dignity and in a timely manner. Now the question for America is that it also remains a leader in defending common values and interests," Kuleba said.

Background:

  • It was reported earlier that the US Senate is unlikely to have enough Republican votes for a procedural vote on a bill to tighten migration policy, which also provides additional funding for Ukraine.
  • Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said that the package of laws on immigration and international aid, including Ukraine, will not pass due to the opposition of House Speaker Mike Johnson.
  • President Joe Biden said that his predecessor, Donald Trump, was trying to derail the bill in the Senate.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: