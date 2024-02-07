It's very confusing, like a thrilling detective story – Ukrainian Foreign Minister on US aid

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called the situation with the US Congress' inability to approve aid to Ukraine "very confusing" and called on the United States to demonstrate leadership.

Source: Kuleba at a joint briefing with EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Wednesday, reported by European Pravda

Details: "Last night I received the latest report from Washington on possible scenarios. Some of the scenarios are like a thrilling detective story. Everything is very confusing and depends on many factors," Kuleba said.

However, he stated that "everyone is looking for a solution" and the discussion is focused on how to adopt it as soon as possible.

"Every day we work with the US side, mostly in private, because there are issues of domestic policy and the border involved, and we do not interfere in domestic policy issues," the Foreign Minister said.

In this context, he praised the EU for the decision of the summit on 1 February to allocate €50 billion, as by doing so, "Europe has demonstrated its leadership".

"Europe has acted strongly, with dignity and in a timely manner. Now the question for America is that it also remains a leader in defending common values and interests," Kuleba said.

Background:

It was reported earlier that the US Senate is unlikely to have enough Republican votes for a procedural vote on a bill to tighten migration policy, which also provides additional funding for Ukraine.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said that the package of laws on immigration and international aid, including Ukraine, will not pass due to the opposition of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

President Joe Biden said that his predecessor, Donald Trump, was trying to derail the bill in the Senate.

