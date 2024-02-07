80 combat clashes occur at front, Russians attack on Avdiivka front – General Staff report

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

80 combat engagements took place at the frontline over the past day, with the largest number of Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 7 February

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terniv and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled five attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian troops repelled 25 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and nine more attacks near Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully attempted to improve their tactical position 20 times.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions on the Shakhtarsk front.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled two attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians do not give up their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Three unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops were made during the day.

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted six clusters of enemy military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of the Rocket [and Artillery] Forces destroyed three clusters of enemy personnel, weapons and equipment and two ammunition storage points."

