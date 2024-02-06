All Sections
Russians push on several fronts, 126 combat clashes occur over past day – General Staff report

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 February 2024, 07:25
Russians push on several fronts, 126 combat clashes occur over past day – General Staff report
A ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian occupation forces are actively attacking on the Avdiivka, Marinka, Bakhmut, Lyman and Kupiansk fronts, and a total of 126 combat engagements took place on the front line over the last day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 February

Quote from the General Staff: "In total, the enemy launched 7 missile strikes and 35 airstrikes, firing multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas 90 times."

Details: Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Synkivka, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast); Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, New-York, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Vuhledar and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian artillery affected over 110 cities, towns and villages in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka, Terny, Torske and Hryhorivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 29 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 16 more to the south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 26 Russian attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. Despite their losses, the Russians are not abandoning their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the Russians conducted three unsuccessful assaults.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, two command posts and three ammunition storage points. 

Subjects: Donetsk OblastKharkiv OblastKherson OblastGeneral Staff
Advertisement: