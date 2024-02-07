Ukrainian forces kill 890 Russians, and destroy 7 tanks and 22 armoured vehicles
Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 08:34
According to the Ukrainian military, Russia has lost about 890 military personnel, 22 armoured combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 7 tanks, and 33 auxiliary vehicles on the contact line over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 391,470 (+890) military personnel;
- 6,372 (+7) tanks;
- 11,879 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,387 (+20) artillery systems;
- 980 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 665 (+0) air defence systems;
- 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 324 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,177 (+4) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,849 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 24 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,486 (+33) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,497 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
