Ukrainian forces kill 890 Russians, and destroy 7 tanks and 22 armoured vehicles

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia has lost about 890 military personnel, 22 armoured combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 7 tanks, and 33 auxiliary vehicles on the contact line over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 391,470 (+890) military personnel;

6,372 (+7) tanks;

11,879 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;

9,387 (+20) artillery systems;

980 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

665 (+0) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

7,177 (+4) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,849 (+1) cruise missiles;

24 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,486 (+33) vehicles and tankers;

1,497 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine as of 7 February 2024 Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces

