Ukrainian forces kill 890 Russians, and destroy 7 tanks and 22 armoured vehicles

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 08:34
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock Photo: 56th Motorized Brigade on General Staff's Facebook

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia has lost about 890 military personnel, 22 armoured combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 7 tanks, and 33 auxiliary vehicles on the contact line over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 391,470 (+890) military personnel;
  • 6,372 (+7) tanks;
  • 11,879 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,387 (+20) artillery systems;
  • 980 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 665 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,177 (+4) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,849 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 24 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,486 (+33) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,497 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine as of 7 February 2024
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces

