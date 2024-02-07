All Sections
''Donetsk People's Republic'' militants sentence 33 Ukrainian servicemen to 27-29 years in prison

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 7 February 2024, 20:58
''Donetsk People's Republic'' militants sentence 33 Ukrainian servicemen to 27-29 years in prison
Photo: Russian Prosecutor's Office

The Russia-controlled "Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic" has sentenced 33 Ukrainian servicemen to between 27 and 29 years in a maximum-security penal colony. The servicemen are from the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy and the 17th Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Radio Liberty; Russian Prosecutor General's Office; Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Details: Russia claims that the defendants were found guilty of ill-treating civilians, murder, attempted murder, and intentional damage to property.

Between 24 February and 10 March 2022, the Ukrainian military allegedly bombarded residential buildings in the settlements of Sartana, Sakhanka, Talakivka, Staryi Krym, Zaiichenko and Dzerzhynske in Donetsk Oblast. As a result, a local resident was killed and a woman was injured.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation named some of those convicted.

Background:

  • On 16 August 2023, a court in the illegal Russian-backed formation Donetsk People’s Republic sentenced Pavlo Artemenko and Anton Romaniuk, two captured Ukrainian soldiers who served in the Azov Regiment, to 24 years’ imprisonment, and Vitalii Minenko of the Territorial Defence to 21 years in a penal colony.

Russia
