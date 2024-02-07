Russians struck Kharkiv with North Korean missiles, says police – photo

Two out of the five missiles used in the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 7 February are reportedly of North Korean origin.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "Two out of the five missiles launched in the morning attack on Kharkiv are of North Korean origin. The metal fragments of the ballistic missiles were collected in an industrial zone."

Details: Bolvinov stated that the preliminary findings of specialists indicate North Korean HWASONG 11GA (KN-23) missiles.

Background:

Russia attacked Ukraine using 64 missiles of various types and kamikaze drones on the morning of 7 February. Ukrainian air defence troops destroyed 44 Russian targets.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported that the Russians launched missile strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 7 February, using S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, resulting in damage to business premises and causing injuries to three employees.

Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the Russian Federation has already used some of the North Korean munitions and continues to use them in combat zone against the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

