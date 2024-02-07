All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians struck Kharkiv with North Korean missiles, says police – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 February 2024, 15:44
Russians struck Kharkiv with North Korean missiles, says police – photo
Photo: Bolvinov on Facebook

Two out of the five missiles used in the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 7 February are reportedly of North Korean origin.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook

 

Quote: "Two out of the five missiles launched in the morning attack on Kharkiv are of North Korean origin. The metal fragments of the ballistic missiles were collected in an industrial zone."

Advertisement:
 

Details: Bolvinov stated that the preliminary findings of specialists indicate North Korean HWASONG 11GA (KN-23) missiles.

Background:

  • Russia attacked Ukraine using 64 missiles of various types and kamikaze drones on the morning of 7 February. Ukrainian air defence troops destroyed 44 Russian targets.
  • The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported that the Russians launched missile strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 7 February, using S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, resulting in damage to business premises and causing injuries to three employees.
  • Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the Russian Federation has already used some of the North Korean munitions and continues to use them in combat zone against the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivmissile strikeNorth KoreaRussia
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Kharkiv
5 Russian S-300 missiles hit Kharkiv, injuring 3 employees – photo
Explosions in Cherkasy Oblast, Kharkiv, and Lviv Oblast’s Drohobych; missiles manoeuvring in Ukraine's west
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: