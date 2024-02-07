All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Powerful explosion occurs at plant in Russia that produces ballistic missiles – video

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 7 February 2024, 20:42
Powerful explosion occurs at plant in Russia that produces ballistic missiles – video
Collage: Channel 24

A powerful explosion has occurred in the Udmurt Republic in Russia at a military plant.

Source: TASS; Baza; Radio Liberty

Details: Reportedly, the explosion occurred near the city of Izhevsk at the JSC Votkinsk Machine Building Plant that manufactures military and civilian products.

Advertisement:

A large fire started at the plant after the detonation.

Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS reported that it has allegedly learned from the dispatch service that the explosion occurred "during scheduled rocket engine tests".

For reference: The JSC Votkinsk Machine Building Plant is located 50 kilometres from Izhevsk, the capital of Russia’s Udmurt Republic. Apart from civilian products, it produces artillery missiles, including strategic ballistic missiles for the Topol-M and Iskander missile systems. At the end of 2023, the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant was granted 19 state contracts for the production of nuclear weapons components. The plant has a training ground.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaexplosionproductionwar
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Russia
Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's main military tasks for this year
Donetsk People's Republic's militants sentence 33 Ukrainian servicemen from 27 to 29 years in prison
Russians struck Kharkiv with North Korean missiles, says police – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: