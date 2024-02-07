Powerful explosion occurs at plant in Russia that produces ballistic missiles – video

A powerful explosion has occurred in the Udmurt Republic in Russia at a military plant.

Source: TASS; Baza; Radio Liberty

Details: Reportedly, the explosion occurred near the city of Izhevsk at the JSC Votkinsk Machine Building Plant that manufactures military and civilian products.

A large fire started at the plant after the detonation.

Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS reported that it has allegedly learned from the dispatch service that the explosion occurred "during scheduled rocket engine tests".

For reference: The JSC Votkinsk Machine Building Plant is located 50 kilometres from Izhevsk, the capital of Russia’s Udmurt Republic. Apart from civilian products, it produces artillery missiles, including strategic ballistic missiles for the Topol-M and Iskander missile systems. At the end of 2023, the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant was granted 19 state contracts for the production of nuclear weapons components. The plant has a training ground.

