All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's main military tasks for this year

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 7 February 2024, 21:56
Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's main military tasks for this year
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, increase its long-range capabilities and inflict "maximum systemic losses" on Russia in 2024.

Source: Zelenskyy in his usual evening video address to Ukrainians broadcast on his social media

Quote: "Our task this year is not only to bolster our sky shield and Ukraine's long-range capabilities to the fullest extent possible, but also to inflict maximum systemic losses on Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Zelenskyy, this particularly refers to frozen Russian assets. He stressed that Ukraine is working with its partners "as vigorously as possible" to ensure that a decision on Russian assets is made as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy said that on Wednesday he had discussed the confiscation of Russian assets with Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The president agrees that a "unified and strong" decision is needed in this matter, filled with respect for international law and contempt for the terrorist state.

Quote: "Everything must be confiscated and used for defence against terror. It is fair to retaliate against a terrorist. It is fair to destroy terrorists. And it is fair to make the terrorist state pay for its actions."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned the massive missile strike that Russia launched on Kyiv on 7 February. 

"We will retaliate against Russia for every missile, every Shahed," he promised.

Background: The Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 7 February killed at least four people and injured 38 others.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyywarRussia
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asks EU Foreign Affairs chief for ammunition, drones and air defence systems – video
Nearly 70% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, survey shows
Four dead in Kyiv due to Russian missile attack – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: