Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's main military tasks for this year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, increase its long-range capabilities and inflict "maximum systemic losses" on Russia in 2024.

Source: Zelenskyy in his usual evening video address to Ukrainians broadcast on his social media

Quote: "Our task this year is not only to bolster our sky shield and Ukraine's long-range capabilities to the fullest extent possible, but also to inflict maximum systemic losses on Russia."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, this particularly refers to frozen Russian assets. He stressed that Ukraine is working with its partners "as vigorously as possible" to ensure that a decision on Russian assets is made as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy said that on Wednesday he had discussed the confiscation of Russian assets with Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The president agrees that a "unified and strong" decision is needed in this matter, filled with respect for international law and contempt for the terrorist state.

Quote: "Everything must be confiscated and used for defence against terror. It is fair to retaliate against a terrorist. It is fair to destroy terrorists. And it is fair to make the terrorist state pay for its actions."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned the massive missile strike that Russia launched on Kyiv on 7 February.

"We will retaliate against Russia for every missile, every Shahed," he promised.

Background: The Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 7 February killed at least four people and injured 38 others.

