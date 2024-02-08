72-year-old woman killed in Russian attack in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast
Thursday, 8 February 2024, 17:14
A civilian woman has been killed in the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast during a Russian rocket attack on the afternoon of 8 February.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Another person was killed by the Russians in Avdiivka. This afternoon, the Russians launched rocket attacks on the city, killing a 72-year-old woman and damaging two houses."
Details: Filashkin stressed that over 900 residents still remain in Avdiivka, and each of them puts themselves in deadly danger every day.
"I urge everyone: be responsible! Evacuate!" Filashkin stressed.
