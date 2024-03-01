Ukraine's Armed Forces targets Russian Pantsir-1 anti-aircraft system – video

On 29 February, the Ukrainian military successfully targeted a Pantsir-C1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system located near the village of Golovchino in Grayvoronsky District, Belgorod Oblast, Russian Federation.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: According to Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, on 29 February 2024, a Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system was damaged after a precise strike by Ukrainian forces.

Reports indicate that the anti-aircraft missile and gun system was disabled as a result of the strike, and the crew suffered sanitary losses. Two Russian soldiers were also injured.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence emphasises that the Pantsir-S1 is intended to protect military and military-industrial facilities and costs approximately US$15 million.

Golovchino is located about ten kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

