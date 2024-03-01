All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Family with two children who lived just 300 metres from front line is evacuated from Toretsk – video

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 17:31
Family with two children who lived just 300 metres from front line is evacuated from Toretsk – video
Screenshot: video by Main Directorate of the National Police of Donetsk Oblast

A family with two children has been evacuated from the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. Their house is located just 300 metres away from the front line.

The family had hesitated to leave because of concerns for the health of the two grandmothers.

Source: Main Directorate of the National Police of Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement:

In the video posted by the police, the mother of the family explains that one of the grandmothers has dementia, and the other has problems with her legs. After a few minutes, the police manage to convince her to evacuate.

There are still 17 children living in Toretsk. Mandatory evacuation is ongoing in Toretsk hromada due to its close proximity to the frontline. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Most adults realise the seriousness of the situation and have evacuated to safer regions with their small children. Yet there are some families who refuse to evacuate. Donetsk Oblast law enforcement visits such families to try to persuade them," the police say.

Background: Ukraine’s government wants to implement mandatory evacuation from 18 other villages in Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: