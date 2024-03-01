Family with two children who lived just 300 metres from front line is evacuated from Toretsk – video

A family with two children has been evacuated from the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. Their house is located just 300 metres away from the front line.

The family had hesitated to leave because of concerns for the health of the two grandmothers.

Source: Main Directorate of the National Police of Donetsk Oblast

In the video posted by the police, the mother of the family explains that one of the grandmothers has dementia, and the other has problems with her legs. After a few minutes, the police manage to convince her to evacuate.

There are still 17 children living in Toretsk. Mandatory evacuation is ongoing in Toretsk hromada due to its close proximity to the frontline. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Most adults realise the seriousness of the situation and have evacuated to safer regions with their small children. Yet there are some families who refuse to evacuate. Donetsk Oblast law enforcement visits such families to try to persuade them," the police say.

Background: Ukraine’s government wants to implement mandatory evacuation from 18 other villages in Kharkiv Oblast.

