Polish foreign minister addresses Pope: How about encouraging Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine?

European PravdaSunday, 10 March 2024, 14:11
Polish foreign minister addresses Pope: How about encouraging Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine?
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has addressed Pope Francis following the latter's controversial remarks that Ukraine should have what he called "the courage of the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

Source: Sikorski on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish minister believes that now the Pope should address Russian President Vladimir Putin and urge him to withdraw his occupying forces from Ukraine.

"How about, for balance, encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine?" Sikorski noted.

He stressed that if Putin withdrew his troops from Ukraine, "peace would immediately ensue without the need for negotiations".

Background: Speaking about the war unleashed by Russia, Pope Francis said Ukraine should have what he called the "courage of the white flag" and negotiate.

After Francis' words caused a wide public outcry, a Vatican spokesperson issued a statement explaining his words, noting in particular that "negotiations are never a surrender".

Commenting on the Pope's remarks, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stressed that "one cannot surrender to evil".

