Vatican clarifies Pope's words: Not surrender, but negotiations

The Vatican has clarified the words of Pope Francis that he said in an interview with Swiss radio and television - Pope Francis is calling for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, not the surrender of Ukraine.

Source: Vatican News

Details: Matteo Bruni, Director of the Vatican Press Office, gave clarification on Pope Francis' interview in which the Pontiff advised Ukraine to have "the courage of the white flag".

Quote from Bruni: "The Pope uses the term 'white flag' and in response uses an image suggested by the interviewer to refer to the cessation of hostilities, a truce achieved through the courage of negotiation. Elsewhere in the interview, speaking of a different conflict situation, but referring to any military situation, the Pope clearly stated: "Negotiation is never a surrender."

More details: In the interview in question, the interviewer Lorenzo Buccella asks the Pope: "There are those in Ukraine who call for the courage to surrender, to show the white flag. But others say that this will legitimise the strongest. What do you think?"

And Francis answers: "It is one interpretation, that is true. But I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates. And today it is possible to negotiate with the help of international powers. The word negotiate is a courageous word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate. One may feel shame, but how many dead will it [the war] end up with? [One should] negotiate in time, find a country that can be a mediator. Today, for example, in the war in Ukraine, there are many who want to mediate. Türkiye has offered itself for this. And others. Do not be ashamed of negotiating, before things get worse."

The Vatican press service concluded that the Pope's words about the "white flag" were taken from a phrase suggested by the interviewer.

