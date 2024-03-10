Sniper from Special Operations Forces shoots down Russian drone
Sunday, 10 March 2024, 14:30
A sniper of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) has downed a Russian ZALA reconnaissance drone with a precision shot.
Source: SOF
Details: The report says that SOF fighters detected a hostile drone in the air on one of the operational fronts while conducting reconnaissance of the area.
Quote: "The sniper reaffirmed his competence.
The UAV has become a trophy of the SOF and will be examined by experts."
