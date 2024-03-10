All Sections
Sniper from Special Operations Forces shoots down Russian drone

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 10 March 2024, 14:30
Sniper from Special Operations Forces shoots down Russian drone
Photo: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A sniper of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) has downed a Russian ZALA reconnaissance drone with a precision shot.

Source: SOF

Details: The report says that SOF fighters detected a hostile drone in the air on one of the operational fronts while conducting reconnaissance of the area.

Quote: "The sniper reaffirmed his competence.

The UAV has become a trophy of the SOF and will be examined by experts."

Subjects: Special Operations Forcesdrones
