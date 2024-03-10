All Sections
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss forthcoming meeting

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 March 2024, 21:44
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss forthcoming meeting
Zelenskyy and Macron. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has had a phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, his French counterpart.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy described the conversation as "long and substantive".

Quote: "We discussed the current situation in the combat zone and the outcome of the International Conference in Support of Ukraine held in Paris recently.

I expressed my gratitude for the substantial 16 February defence package, as well as for the French president’s personal leadership in creating the long-range weaponry coalition, new initiatives, and all his statements in support of Ukraine.

In addition to this, we exchanged opinions about the expected results of our forthcoming meeting in Ukraine."

Background:

  • Macron said last week that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine "cannot be ruled out". He later added that his remarks, which caused a stir, had been carefully thought through.
  • Later he commented further on his previous statement. 

Subjects: ZelenskyyMacron
