Illegal early voting for Russian presidential election commences in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 12:11
Illegal early voting for Russian presidential election commences in occupied Luhansk Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Early voting for the Russian presidential election will take place illegally in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in the Luhansk Oblast from 11 to 15 March.

Source: Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Early voting for the Russian presidential election will take place in the so-called 'LNR' for four days. It is reported that this form of polling has been organised for those residing in remote areas who have difficulty accessing polling stations."

Details: Lysohor stated that despite the lack of transportation, the election commissions of the respective localities in the occupied Luhansk Oblast have already received the necessary number of ballots and set out for these places. Starting on the morning of 12 March, election commission members are supposed to begin rounding up residents and taking them to the polls.

Background

  • The so-called presidential elections in Russia, essentially a formality preceding the reappointment of Putin for a new term, will take place over three days from 15 to 17 March. 
  • On 8 March, preparations for a concert in honour of Vladimir Putin's "victory" in the presidential pseudo-election, scheduled for 18 March, have already begun in Russia.

