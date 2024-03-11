Ukraine's national team wins 34 medals at tournament among war veterans in US

Photo: Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine

The United States Air Force Trials 2024, an international competition among wounded servicemen and war veterans, is taking place in Las Vegas, USA.

Source: This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Details: In the first days of the tournament, the Ukrainian national team won 34 medals, 20 of them gold.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian soldiers won the most awards in swimming competitions – 26 medals (15 gold, 8 silver, 3 bronze).

Ukrainians also became the best in sitting volleyball and cycling.

The Ukrainian team won 6 gold and silver medals in the powerlifting competition.

In total, 30 Ukrainian veterans and servicemen are taking part in the United States Air Force Trials 2024 at the invitation of the US Air Force.

Competitions are taking place in 11 adaptive sports: swimming; cycling; wheelchair basketball; sitting volleyball; wheelchair rugby; archery; powerlifting; running; shot put/discus; rowing, and shooting.

The United States Air Force Trials 2024 will run until 16 March.

Support UP or become our patron!